MASSENA — Red kettle season has started for the Massena Salvation Army, and bell ringers are still needed.
Lt. Nicholas White said the Salvation Army has been “bare bones” with the number of volunteers signing up to staff the kettles.
“I definitely need some more volunteers. Enough to fill them in,” he said.
The red kettles were put out for the first time Monday at Big Lots and Price Chopper in Massena. They’ll also be at the JCPenney store at St. Lawrence Centre and the Massena Walmart Supercenter.
Shifts are available throughout the day.
“I have it broken out into two-hour shifts,” Lt. White said. “If I don’t have enough bell ringers, I have no way to put kettles out. We have our countertop kettles out at local businesses, but I can’t put standing kettles out by themselves.”
This year’s goal is $44,000.
“In order to keep our programs going, we have to meet or exceed that goal,” he said.
They set a $37,000 goal last year and closed out with $43,000.
“We had a great year last year,” Lt. White said.
Anyone who’s interested in staffing one of the red kettles can call the office at 315-769-5154.
He said they’re also gearing up for the annual Salvation Army Radiothon and Toy Drive, which is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2 at Ashley Furniture in downtown Massena. The event airs on WMSA radio.
The Salvation Army is collecting items to auction during the radiothon. Anyone who wants to donate an item can call the office and ask for Lt. Jenn. Auction items can be picked up.
Organizations or individuals can also start collecting new toys for children in the community. Those can be brought to Ashley Furniture during the radiothon hours.
In addition, monetary donations are also appreciated. Checks or cash labeled “Christmas” can be brought to Ashley Furniture and will be used to support The Salvation Army’s community efforts.
“They can drop off toys or monetary donations,” Lt. White said.
He said this year’s efforts are important because of the increased number of clients served by the Salvation Army.
“We’ve tripled so far, and we’re not even done taking applications yet. We’re seeing a lot (of people) in our service area just coming in for help. We’re up to 75 families a month just through the food pantry. Groceries go up and then gas keeps fluctuating,” he said.
Communities served by the Massena Salvation Army include Bombay, Fort Covington, North Lawrence, Brasher Falls, Chase Mills, Helena, Hogansburg, Massena, Norfolk, Raymondville, Rooseveltown and Waddington.
In addition to Christmas assistance, the Salvation Army also runs youth programs on Wednesdays and Thursdays, a women’s group on Tuesdays and church on Sundays.
“We are always busy doing something to integrate into this community deeper and deeper,” Lt. White said. “People need it and as long as we have the support from people in the community, that’s just what we want to do.”
For more information about the red kettle campaign, visit wdt.me/redkettle.
For more on Salvation Army sites across the north country, visit www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/volunteer.
