MASSENA — Approximately 20 vendors and crafters will be on hand Saturday for the Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit’s craft and vendor show, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Massena Rescue Squad’s headquarters, 341 East Orvis St.
Admission is $3 for adults, $2 for seniors 55 and older, $1 for children, and under 5 is free. The entrance fee includes a hot dog or hamburger, chips and drinks.
“Where else can you get a hot dog or a hamburger for $3?” organizer Norman F. Worden said.
All proceeds will benefit the rescue squad, which he said is a stand-alone, self-sufficient organization that’s overseen by the village of Massena.
“There’s no tax dollars to support the rescue squad,” Mr. Worden said.
That includes for the purchase of a new ambulance, which arrived in mid-May and will be on display Saturday.
“Not one dollar was taxpayer money,” he said.
Mr. Worden said there will be something for everyone throughout the day, which culminates with 9 p.m. fireworks at the St. Lawrence Centre mall.
“We’ve got a bounce house obstacle course for kids. The Nicandri Nature Center is going to be here. Some nonprofits are going to be here. (Massena Sports-Fishing Promotion Director) Don Meissner is going to be here promoting the Massena area and fishing. BACA, Bikers Against Child Abuse, is going to be here and they’ll have a table set up. This organization is all over the world. The local chapter is going to be set up at the building,” he said.
Also scheduled to be on hand is Ride For Their Fight, a nonprofit organization that helps children who are suffering from a disease.
“They pick a local child from the area every year and they donate all the money they make. They raffle off a four-wheeler every year and sell tickets and they donate the proceeds to the family,” Mr. Worden said.
Fireworks will be shot off from the vicinity of the St. Lawrence Centre mall Saturday night, thanks to donations from several businesses.
“The reason we’re doing fireworks is we missed our 60th anniversary celebration during COVID. Now we’re on 63 years,” he said.
Some vendors will also be on hand at the mall to sell specialty items and food.
“There’s going to be three or four vendors out there selling like the little light-up bracelets, wands that light up. They’ll be setting up early if people want to get down there early,” he said.
