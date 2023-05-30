Saturday show benefits Massena rescue squad

Approximately 20 vendors and crafters will be on hand Saturday for the Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit’s craft and vendor show, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Massena Rescue Squad’s headquarters, 341 East Orvis St. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Approximately 20 vendors and crafters will be on hand Saturday for the Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit’s craft and vendor show, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Massena Rescue Squad’s headquarters, 341 East Orvis St.

Admission is $3 for adults, $2 for seniors 55 and older, $1 for children, and under 5 is free. The entrance fee includes a hot dog or hamburger, chips and drinks.

