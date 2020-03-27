MASSENA — As the coronavirus continues to plague communities, a new group has been formed and a hotline and email address have been set up to provide assistance to the Massena community.
The Massena Wellness Committee was formed under the direction of the Massena Emergency Operations Center, which opened earlier this week.
The group includes professional, spiritual and community-minded members who can provide Massena residents, particularly the handicapped, elderly, youth or any individual with an outlet to connect with someone who has the resources and capabilities to provide support for anyone in need.
“We’re lucky to be able to partner with the spiritual, professional and community sectors,” Mayor Timmy J. Currier said.
He said, in some cases, residents may have little contact with others and begin feeling isolated and alone. The committee members will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide support and communication to anyone seeking social, emotional and mental wellness check-ins.
They’ll be able to coordinate or provide positive social interaction and support through conversation or guidance for anyone who might feel overwhelmed, anxious or lonely.
They’ll also be providing support to handicapped, elderly or any individual that needs help retrieving essential supplies during the current crisis.
Anyone who’s looking for wellness and social activities at home will be able to take advantage of a planned schedule of events for live, online, radio and broadcast programs and trainings, as well as “virtual hangouts” that community organizations and businesses have been organizing.
When the schedule is ready, it will be posted on Facebook and shared with local radio and media outlets.
Anyone who knows someone who might benefit from receiving assistance from the Massena Wellness Committee can contact them through their 24/7 Wellness Line at 315-705-2811 or by email to massenawellness@gmail.com
“Given the anticipated length of this COVID-19 crisis, we’re paying close attention to and committing resources to the overall social and mental wellness of our community and ensuring that we can support the needs of our citizens,” Mr. Currier said.
He had met with local pastors earlier this week to update them on the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, and to seek their input on how they could contribute to the well-being of the community. Among the suggestions was to solicit volunteers who could fill that role.
The volunteers, who are working with the Massena Emergency Operations Center, could assist with tasks such as running errands for groceries, to the drug store or for other essentials, particularly for the elderly and sick. They could also make phone calls to or check in on vulnerable members of the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.