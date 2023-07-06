Massena woman starts ‘card train’ to brighten spirits of nursing home residents

MASSENA — A Massena woman is honoring a friend who died from cervical cancer by organizing a monthlong “card train” for residents of a Massena nursing home.
Jennifer Dumers said she started “LeeAnn’s Loving Spirits” in honor of LeeAnn M. Planty, who died in August 2017.
“She was a 37-year-old beautiful woman of three amazing sons who was diagnosed with cervical cancer. She passed away five years ago from cancer,” she said.
She said Planty would have celebrated her birthday on July 1, which is why she selected this month for the card train.
“For the whole month of July, I’d like to honor LeeAnn in a very special way by putting smiles on some people’s faces,” Dumers said.
The card train asks people to send cards to the North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, formerly the Highland Nursing Home, on Highland Road.
“What it does is send cards to our local nursing home for the staff to randomly pass out to the residents who seem to be having a bad day, to brighten their day up,” Dumers said.
She said the idea originated from a conversation with a friend.
“I got together with a very good friend of mine, Dani Cross, who works for the nursing home, and came up with this idea, and she loved it,” she said. “When they see a resident having a bad day, Dani and her staff will hand them a card to open to brighten up their day. The cards can be store bought cards or you can be creative and make a card.”
Dumers said she hopes the cards come rolling in through July. She has set up a Facebook group at http://wdt.me/LmyB36 as a reminder to keep the cards coming.
“I’d love to make this an annual thing every July,” she said. “Let’s make this a huge card train. Invite your friends neighbors, family to this group so they can join in and put a lot of smiles on these residents’ faces.”
She thanked in advance those who take part in LeeAnn’s Loving Spirits “for helping us honor LeeAnn and for bringing smiles to the residents’ faces.”
Cards can be mailed to LeeAnn’s Loving Spirits, C/O Activities Dept., 182 Highland Road, Massena, N.Y. 13662.
