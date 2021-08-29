Mayor Barlow, Thank A Service Member, Inc. host fishing event for local veterans

OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow, in partnership with Peter Allen and Thank A Service Member, Inc. (TASM), hosted approximately 30 local veterans and family members at Wright’s Landing Marina in Oswego for a fishing trip on Lake Ontario and dinner. The trip, funded by a $15,000 grant from the city, served as a “day off” for local veterans in appreciation of their service to the nation. Thank A Service Member, Inc. is an approved 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to working on behalf of America’s military veterans and active-duty service members. TASM frequently creates educational programs, support initiatives, and venues designed to show appreciation and gratitude for military personnel’s service and sacrifices.

