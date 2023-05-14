CARTHAGE — The Carthage Teachers’ Association is once again preparing for the annual Memorial Day Flag Display which has become a local community tradition.
The flag display has grown from about 400 in its first year to now close to 1,800 flags and provides a breathtaking sight as you drive by Carthage High School, 36500 Route 26 from May 22 until Memorial Day.
The display continues to grow through the donation and the annual sale of flags. There continues to be a section of the flag display devoted to specific individuals with tags on the flags indicating “In Honor of” or “In Memory of” the person being recognized.
Anyone interested in purchasing a flag will have the option of dedicating to someone, donating it to grow the flag display or keeping it for your own show of patriotism and may do so by calling Pat Sheehan, CTA president, at 315-573-3242, email psheehan@carthagecsd.org.
Flags are $5 each and are of high quality.
All proceeds from flag sales will go to the CTA Scholarship Fund for graduating seniors going into the fields of teaching or nursing.
All community members are welcome and encouraged to help install the display starting at 3 p.m. May 22. Volunteers should bring a hammer if possible.
