Memorial Day flag display continues to grow as annual Carthage tradition

Daughter and mother team Kim and Lorna Swan join other Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Unit 7227 members in assembling the 2021 Memorial Day flag display. Lorna Swan is the unit’s Americanism chairperson. Elaine M. Avallone/Johnson Newspapers

CARTHAGE — The Carthage Teachers’ Association is once again preparing for the annual Memorial Day Flag Display which has become a local community tradition.

The flag display has grown from about 400 in its first year to now close to 1,800 flags and provides a breathtaking sight as you drive by Carthage High School, 36500 Route 26 from May 22 until Memorial Day.

