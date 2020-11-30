Memory Tree Memorial Service offers a time to set sadness aside

PULASKI - The holiday season is a happy time for most, but people who have lost someone who played a vital role in their life may dread the approach of the season. Instead of anticipating joy, they experience pain.
When a family loses one of its members, the holidays become particularly stressful because memories of their loss grows stronger and more upsetting.
Take a few moments to set sadness aside, and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6, come to the lighting of the Memory Tree in the South Park in Pulaski as part of Light Up Pulaski. Participate in the memorial service and share losses with friends, neighbors and everyone in attendance.
Any monetary amount is accepted to have loved ones’ names included on the Memory Tree memorial list. All money collected is given to the local food pantries.
To donate, make a check or money order payable to “Memory Tree” and mail to: Charlotte DeGaetano, 424 Albion Cross Road, Pulaski, NY 13142.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.