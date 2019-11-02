Memory Tree to be lighted Dec. 8

PULASKI - On Sunday, Dec. 8 Light Up Pulaski will introduce the Christmas season.
Special again this year will be the lighting of the Memory Tree located in the South Park. The Memory Tree is a 12 foot Spruce planted in memory of Frank DeGaetano by the Halfshire Historical Society. Cherished family members and friends are remembered during the Christmas season with donation made to the Memory Tree. The amber lights on the tree glow in the hope of brightening the holidays. The names of loved ones are displayed on a sign nearby.
All monies given to the Memory Tree are distributed to the local food pantries.
A memorial services is held at 4:15 p.m. in the park following the lighting of the Memory Tree and other trees.
To pay tribute to the memory of a loved one on the tree, send contributions made payable to The Memory Tree to Charlotte DeGaetano, 424 Albion Cross Road, Pulaski NY 13142.
