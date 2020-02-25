Mexicali Quilt Guild gives back in many ways

The Mexicali Quilt Guild held their monthly meeting on Dec. 5 at the VFW for an evening of socializing and wonderful food. This meeting was a little different in that it culminates a whole year of hard work by the membership. Over the past year, fabric was bought or donated, thread collected, and sewing machines hummed to create quilts and quilt items for two service projects. VA Community and the Mexico Community.
It is very important and dear to our hearts to help out these two communities. Our veteran chairwomen were Andrea Hanlon and Loretta Grandjean. With our leaders, our Guild contributed and filled over 80 homemade stockings with over 20 different items. In addition our members made 53 quilted lap quilts, wheelchair covers, wheelchair bags, and urinary catheter bag covers and 12 bed size quilts for all the inpatient veterans.
The VA Hospital Chairman Mary Reeser and Mary Gracey, from the VFW Post 369 Auxiliary were present to pick up all of the bags of goodies for our Veterans. Mary Reeser said, “We couldn’t do what we do for our veterans without the support and help from this guild. The stockings will be given on Christmas day. You have no idea how appreciative the veterans are when they receive our gifts.”
Our other love is to the Mexico Community through the “Reindeer Project”. Over the year we donated, volunteered and made over 190 quilts to those children in need. The women in charge of this project are the Debra Main, Sally Main and Pat Main. They couldn’t do the work without the help of members of the guild which they recognized with certificates. The two top contributors were Donna Hough who made 25 quilts and Debbie LeCourt who made 90 quilts. When this started many years ago they were under 50 families in need now there are over 400 families. The quilts where picked up by Brandon Greco, director of the project.
We have very talented and dedicated quilters. If you want to be part of our Quilt Guild, to be part of the solution please come and see what we do. We meet at 9:30 a.m., the third Saturday in January, February, and March at the United Methodist Church on Church Street and the VFW on Route 3 the third Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m. April through December. All are welcome.
