MEXICO - Martha Sturtz is a very busy woman. Between selling real estate, serving on the board of Oswego County Opportunities, or visiting nursing homes as part of a dog therapy program, it’s amazing this retired school teacher has a moment left to run the Mexico Food Bank, and yet she’s honed that enormous job into an organizational marvel.
Happily relocated since the end of April in a newly-remodeled, much roomier building at 5863 Scenic Ave., Sturtz started out in a much smaller, but very meaningful and educational way.
She’s evolved into the food bank world over the past 10 or 11 years, and it was cancer that brought her into it. After the chemo treatments that helped her beat the disease, she was often taken to a church for a free meal. There, little by little, she began to help out with that church food pantry, and little by little, she took on more and more responsibility.
That first food pantry ran on donated food only, and people pretty much had to accept whatever they were given. She learned that system and then created a better one. At the Mexico Food Bank, clients shop, just as they would in any grocery store, and make their own food choices.
“I don’t know if you can feel it,” Sturtz said in her small, crowded, simple but quite organized office at the Food Bank’s new home recently, “but it’s very empowering for clients to be able to pick, and we just kind of walk along with them to answer questions.”
Sturtz has instituted a point system known as “client choice,” which has become recognized nationwide as a model for food banks. Clients are given points to spend according to the size of their household and stroll through aisles of food, pushing a cart, often along with a helpful volunteer, and choosing the items they want to spend their points on, not just taking whatever’s chosen for them. Different foods cost different points, and there are a number of food groups their points fall into such as grains, proteins, fruits and vegetables.
“Half of what we give you has to be fruit and vegetables,” said Sturtz. So, you can’t spend all your points on meats, for instance. But within each food group there’s a lot of choice.
As Sturtz’s second-in-command, Sue Licitra pointed out on a tour of the Food Bank, “They shop. We just walk with them. They pick out what they want and what the family likes.”
In the protein section they have: tuna fish, chili, beef stew, peas, chicken in a can, peanut butter, and pork in a can donated by the government.
“We have instant mashed potatoes,” she continued. “Now, a couple of the clients have told us that they use the beef stew in a can, they make the potatoes, they put the beef stew in with a can of corn over the top, they make Shepard’s Pie.”
Then there’s mozzarella cheese, margarine, and different cheeses. With their points, Licitra said, they can get hot dogs, baloney, and meatballs.
“They tell me they’re really good,” she said.
Personal products are available in Sturtz’s office: shampoo, deodorant, toiletries, conditioner, Q-tips, laundry detergent, toilet paper, paper towels, tissues and more.
And then there’s the totally free food, of which clients may take as much as they feel their family will use or needs. It costs no points. And there’s a lot of it. Milk is free. Bread is free. Rice is free. Whole wheat spaghetti is free. Apples, oranges, lettuce, plums, grapes, squash, onions, cabbages, eggs, yogurt, cream cheese, many kinds of beans, apricot cups, orange juice, eggs, raspberry puree, pecans, milk in a carton heated to a higher temperature so it will last six months, pistachios, pumpkin in a can, spaghetti rings, fig pieces, cranberries, dried cherries, baby supplies (formula) all checked to make sure it’s within the expiration date, sausage patties (eight to a package), pulled pork, fish, and pork roasts, lots and lots of pork roasts, all free.
“Right now we have tons of pork because of the tariff with China,” said Sturtz. “The government subsidized pork farmers. They buy their product. Then they sell to China. Well, now they can’t sell to China, so they’re just giving it to us.”
When they could sell to China, Sturtz said, the Food Bank still got pork roasts, they just didn’t get as many. And so, as an unintended consequence of the U.S. - China trade war, America’s poor are eating better.
“Right now we get grapes because they’re subsidizing the grape farmers, but then in a couple more months, we’ll get raisins ‘cause it’s the same thing only turned into raisins.”
To a great extent, food banks are government subsidized. It’s the USDA (U.S. Dept. Of Agriculture) that runs the show and makes many of the rules.
“All the USDA items are free,” Sturtz said. But not all items are considered “healthy.” For example, the USDA only considers sugar-free jelly and pancake syrup as “healthy,” and if Sturtz wants to offer jelly or syrup with sugar to her Mexico Food Bank clients, she has to pay for it.
“What good is it to have peanut butter and bread without jelly?” she asked. “What good is it to have pancake mix without syrup?”
So, she buys certain items from the government at prices the average shopper could never obtain. Still, she says, she spends $40,000 a year on food. That’s where grants and monetary donations come in.
She gets $5,000 from the CNY Food Bank and $5,000 through a church grant.
“It costs about four or five dollars per person to give them enough food for nine meals,” Sturtz said. “That’s what we’re supposed to give them. But right now we give them a lot of extras.”
The Food Bank gets a lot of food for four or five dollars. One of their printed handouts is a graphic comparing how much food you could donate to the Food Bank if you bought $10 worth and donated it versus how much more food the Food Bank could purchase with that same $10 if you gave them the cash instead, and it appears the Food Bank could buy at least 50 to 75% more with the cash.
The Mexico Food Bank feeds 150 families (or 450 – 500 people) a month, according to Sturtz. On Mondays they usually get 15 – 20 families. On Wednesday nights they usually get 25 – 30. Those are the only two days they’re open right now, on Mondays, from 1 – 3 p.m. and on Wednesdays, from 5 – 7 p.m.
“Eventually we’ll open longer. But you don’t want to stress your volunteers out,” said Sturtz.
The government’s involvement is based on the number of people each pantry feeds. The Mexico Food Bank is “up at the top.”
“We get a lot of grant money because of client choice and the way we run it,” said Sturtz. “They want everybody to do it now.”
Everything is ordered online through the Central New York Food Bank. Every two weeks a truckload arrives in Mexico.
Martha Sturtz, Sue Licitra, and all of the Mexico Food Bank’s volunteers have created something of great value to the Mexico community. You can see it on their faces, in their smiles, and in the generous and kind attitudes with which they seem to treat everyone who walks in their door.
Registration is easy at the Mexico Food Bank, and there’s always someone there to help you. Clients may come to the Food Bank for food once a month. The atmosphere is very welcoming.
The Mexico Food Bank’s phone number is 315-963-0701. Their website is at: www.mexicofoodpantry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.