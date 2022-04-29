CLAYTON — Miniature and little quilts with diverse themes, colors, and textures will be sold by silent auction at the North Country Quilting Guild Biennial Quilt Show on June 3, 4 and 5 to benefit the Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund.
The nonprofit fund provides financial assistance with medical, household, travel and living expenses to men and women, from diagnosis to recovery from breast or ovarian cancer, in St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Lewis and Franklin counties.
“We are grateful for the North Country Quilting Guild’s support. Its little quilts auction helps us meet a big need. Events such as this help us continue to meet the needs of our service area and those affected by breast or ovarian cancers and the need for financial assistance continues to grow each year,” Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund board member Terri Pistolesi said in a news release.
Themes for the little quilts up for silent auction include modern and traditional quilt patterns, landscapes, wildlife, pets, holidays and original designs. A preview of some of the items in the silent auction will be posted on the North Country Quilting Guild Facebook at NCQGlovestoquilt/.
The 2022 North Country Quilting Guild quilt show will be held at Cerow Recreation Park Arena, 615 E. Line Road, Clayton, with daily quilting demonstrations and vendors. Admission is $10 with a ticket good for all three days of the event and one free raffle ticket.
Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 3 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 4 and 5.
The North Country Quilting Guild quilt show is held every two years; the 2020 show was canceled due to the pandemic.
To learn more about the Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund, go to www.gouverneurbreastcancerfund.com.
