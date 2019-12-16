Miss Adirondack’s Outstanding Teen reaching out to senior citizens

LOWVILLE — Recently crowned Miss Adirondack’s Outstanding Teen, Cydnie Clark, has dedicated her reign to helping improve the lives of older residents.
The Lowville Academy and Central School junior will be partnering in a number of projects with Lewis County Office for the Aging, where her mother, Adrienne, works as principal account clerk.
“My mom recently obtained a job at the Office for the Aging and I realized before she had gotten the job I had never even heard of the office,” said Cydnie. “It got me thinking and I found myself doing a lot of research into the topic. Soon enough I was totally immersed in this not-so-well-known topic, and when I found myself wanting to advocate for it, I knew I could utilize my title as a platform.”
Cydnie hopes to start an Adopt a Grandparent program which will match area teens with senior citizens to visit, send cards and “just to remind them that they are loved.”
“Our older population has such wisdom and knowledge and they can provide us with so much good that I feel it is necessary we do our best to take care of them,” said Cydnie who has had a close relationship with her own grandparents.
She added that since many older loved ones are unable to care for themselves we all should pay it forward and try to make sure they are happy and comfortable as we all may be in the same situation someday.
Cydnie’s social impact statement for her year of service is titled “Aging with Happiness — Improving the quality of life for our older loved ones.”
“Millions of older Americans are forced to leave their homes each year because they are unable to support the burden of maintaining their personal care and households,” Cydnie wrote in the statement. “When I think of having to leave my home because I am unable to take care of myself any longer, it definitely does not settle nicely in my heart.”
She notes aging is a taboo topic and many are embarrassed by their age which can cause isolation and loneliness.
Throughout her Miss Adirondack’s Outstanding Teen reign she hopes to eradicate stereotypes about senior citizens and bring more awareness to their needs by making appearances at events sponsored by the Lewis County Office for the Aging.
In addition she plans to help to raise money for the agency’s Shelf Stable food project and spread her message via the internet.
“I hope to spread awareness and enlightenment through my social media platforms. You can follow Cydnie on Facebook:
Cydnie lives in Watson with her mother and father, Jack.
