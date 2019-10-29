WATERTOWN —For the third year in a row, Miss Italia Pageant representatives are decorating a tree for the annual North County Festival of Trees. This year’s featival is Dec. 5 to 9 at Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington St.
“Each year we pick something to benefit the community. This year we chose the Flower Memorial Library,” said pageant chairwoman Kathy Lettiere.
Pageant representatives are selling paper ornament books for $20 or a stack of five books for $100. The books will have the donor’s name. Checks should be made out to the Flower Memorial Library with Festival of Trees in the memo, Mrs. Lettiere said. Donations may be sent to A Touch of Grace at 440 Coffeen St., Watertown, N.Y., 13601.
“We can make a presentation of all the money collected the night of the Festival of Trees gala,” Mrs. Lettiere said.
The gala is at 6 p.m. Dec. 6. For more information, call Mrs. Lettiere at 315-788-6164. The festival is a joint event held by the Watertown Family YMCA and Samaritan Medical Center Foundation.
