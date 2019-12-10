Literacy of Northern New York Inc. will receive $18,338 from United Way of Northern New York in 2020 to support its adult literacy programs in Jefferson County. Pictured are some of LNNY’s students who are learning to speak and understand English better. From left: Nabin B-Hat, Nepal; Matthew Lian, China; Otto Garcia, Mexico; Ahmed Khelfoun, Algeria; Meryem Khelfoun, Algeria; Miguel Rossell, Guatemala; Marisol Vazquez, Colombia; Helen Hoang, Vietnam; and Maria Pacheco-Torres, Puerto Rico. Besides helping people learn to speak English, Literacy of Northern New York trains volunteers to work with adults who have dropped out of high school and need help with reading, writing and math skills. The nonprofit agency also helps adults study to pass tests such as the military entrance exam, community college entrance test, and the high school equivalency exam. More info: literacynny.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.