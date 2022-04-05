LOWVILLE — Many helpful hands made light work of canning 14,000 pounds of chicken at the first Mennonite Mobile Meat Cannery operation at the Maple Ridge Center since 2019.
On Monday and Tuesday, 360 volunteers were scheduled for up to two-hour stretches to grind and stir the chicken and fill, weigh, wash, label and box more than 9,000 1½-pound cans to be shipped around the world and brought to food pantries in Lewis County.
“We didn’t get out until 11 o’clock last night,” said local cannery committee member Benjamin Fouse after explaining that the plan was to finish by 8 p.m. “So we were running ahead of schedule and had to tell some of the volunteers we wouldn’t need them, but we don’t like to do that. We don’t want to discourage people from volunteering.”
Students, Boy Scouts, retirees, professionals from various backgrounds and farmers made the volunteer workforce as varied as the community.
For the first, the meat was ground by machine before being cooked and canned instead of being cut manually which, Mr. Fouse said, cut the number of volunteers needed in half.
Volunteers bustling around either preparing to do or doing their part to help the cannery enjoyed helping.
“It’s nice after a couple years of being locked down,” Mr. Fouse said. “Some people came just to have some coffee and talk to people.”
Volunteers sitting along the long processing table laughed and chatted in between the sudden deluges of hundreds of cans fresh from the canning machines.
As the cans get unloaded from a round, steel perforated carrier, they are slid from one person to the next, who together, with bright yellow cloths, create a rapid blur of drying, wiping and cleaning before the cans are slid to the next person to be checked for dents, labeled and eased onto can-sized ramps headed to waiting boxes.
As for the product, Mr. Fouse said “the meat tastes excellent,” which can be a surprise to some people when they try it.
In previous years, turkey was the meat most commonly used in canning locally. But because of the pandemic, turkey was challenging to find and expensive when it was possible.
The first year the cannery came to the area in the 1960s, Mr. Fouse said local farmers piled the slabs of beef they were donating on desks and tables to be cut, illustrated by small black-and-white photos in a photo album opened to the cannery pages on a display table.
The event cost this year was $30,000 — $26,000 of which was for the meat purchased through a Midwest wholesaler, according to Mr. Fouse — which was $10,000 more than the last planned event, canceled in 2020.
Mr. Fouse said in-kind donations like the aprons, hair nets and the refrigeration for the meat, make it possible to keep the monetary cost low.
About 900 of the cans processed at Maple Ridge will be donated to food pantries around the county in Lowville, Croghan, New Bremen and Port Leyden,
The remaining 90% of the canned meat collected from this and the other 29 stops for the mobile cannery team around the United States and Canada — totaling more than 500,000 cans — will get sent to countries and areas that have an urgent need for protein sources often due to a large number of refugees.
Countries that received canned meat last year include Ukraine, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Zambia, Ecuador, Jordan and Syria.
The organization also sent about 38,000 comforter blankets to Jordan, Syria, Zambia, Ukraine, Iraq, Haiti and Burkina Faso, and when needed, kits for hygiene, infant care, sewing and school items as well as general relief kits.
Locally, Mr. Fouse said about 20 quilters created and donated 50 quilts over the past two days to be included in shipments this year.
Four people run the mobile cannery for the Mennonite Central Committee, volunteering for two-year stints.
The mobile cannery is a U.S. Department of Agriculture processing facility.
Mr. Fouse said the Maple Ridge-Beaver Camp initiative is considering holding the cannery for a week next year.
