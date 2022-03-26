LOWVILLE — The call is going out for volunteers to aid in processing canned meat for distribution worldwide. For the third time, the Mennonite Central Committee Mobile Meat Canner is coming to town.
The “cannery on wheels” with four canner operators travels to 34 locations across the U.S. and Canada to aid more than 30,000 volunteers in processing meat to help ensure other communities around the world have a reliable source of protein. With 10% of the cans produced in each event kept locally, the rest gets shipped to hungry families around the world as well as the U.S. and Canada.
Thanks to the Mobile Meat Canner, about 550,440 pounds of canned meat were shipped last year to Burkina Faso, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Jordan, Syria, Zambia, Puerto Rico and the U.S., according to the MCC website.
The local operation, to be held April 4 and 5 at Maple Ridge Center, 7421 East Road, is expected to process 14,000 pounds of chicken with 1,400 pounds distributed through local churches and food pantries, including those in Lowville and Croghan.
Originally the idea was to assist wartime refugees. In 1946, people of the Mennonite faith prepared meat in their homes. But many of the glass jars they used broke while being shipped, so a wagon with meat-canning equipment was purchased. Now, a tractor-trailer filled with eight pressure cookers and other meat-canning equipment travels to the locations where volunteers can aid in the process.
In 2018, Jeremy A. Kelly, a member of the Lowville Mennonite Church, was one of the people instrumental in bringing the mobile canner to Lewis County. He had traveled to Ukraine the previous year to help distribute canned meat there and thought it would be great to hold a canning event here.
Now, “the need around the world is extravagant, especially with what is happening in Ukraine,” said Mr. Kelly, who is aiding in the upcoming event. “With the recent conflict, much more help is needed.”
Mr. Kelly said about 300 volunteers are needed for each day of the two-day event, with 35 people working in each two-hour shift from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Volunteers grind or chop the turkey that has been purchased from Pennsylvania or North Carolina. About 11 others are needed to weigh and place the meat into cans. The canner operators then seal and pressure cook the cans. About 20 people are needed to dry, label and box the cans.
As the saying goes, “many hands make light work,” and the event organizers are looking for people of any ability to help.
“I love this event,” Mr. Kelly said. “The local community comes together for the greater good.”
For more information or to sign up to volunteer, visit www.facebook.com/meatcannerlewiscounty or call 315-755-8298.
Organizers are also seeking monetary donations to offset the $35,000 that is used to purchase materials — meat, cans, labels, boxes and fuel for the truck. The local committee has held fundraisers, including last fall’s Meat Grinder bicycle ride along with soliciting donations from churches and social groups.
To donate online, go to mapleridgecenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.