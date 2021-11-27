LOWVILLE — About 165 walkers and runners showed up for the annual Lowville Turkey Trot 5K fun run on Thanksgiving morning.
The event raised about $1,600 for the Renee Beyer United Way Memorial Fund.
Although there were no winners or official timing, there were also no turkeys, except for those in turkey hats or costumes to go with the spirit of the event.
Event organizers did, however, acknowledge some of the fastest runners.
The fastest woman, Grace Bailey of Lyons Falls, finished the run in 21 minutes, 44 seconds, with Liz Anderson following her across the finish line at 22 minutes, 31 seconds.
Hunter Moore of Croghan was the most fleet-footed of the men, finishing in 17 minutes, 55 seconds, followed by Conner Zehr at 20 minutes, 5 seconds.
The event was organized by the Double Play Community Center and sponsored by Lowville Medical Associates.
