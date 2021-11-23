Morningstar salutes its veterans

OSWEGO – Morningstar recognized its veterans during a special reception held in their honor. Each veteran received a complementary T-shirt thanking them for their service to their country. “It was our pleasure to recognize our residents who bravely served our country,” said Recreational Therapy Director Linda Taylor. “It was heartwarming to see them share their experiences, and honor their fellow veterans. We’re proud of our veterans and happy that we could make Veterans Day special for them.” Pictured is Marine veteran Richard Frawley. Located at 17 Sunrise Drive in Oswego, Morningstar Residential Care Center is a family-owned and operated, 120-bed long-term and sub-acute skilled nursing facility with full rehabilitation services. For more information contact them at (315) 342-4790 or visit them online at www.morningstarcares.com.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.