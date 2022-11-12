Morristown Gives Back dinner bringing people together

MORRISTOWN — Thirteen years ago, when the “Morristown Gives Back” Community Thanksgiving Dinner was first organized, there was one goal in mind.
“Since day one, our goal was to get people who don’t have friends, relatives or loved ones near by, to come to our dinner. We wanted people to be able to visit with others, to laugh, and to have a fun day,” said Mary Paquette, who organizes the dinner with her husband, Pete, “We don’t want anyone sitting at home alone.”
Last year, the dinner served around 200 dinners and it will offer eat-in and take-out opportunities for those who may not want to eat the Morristown Fire Hall. The Thanksgiving Day dinner will begin with social hour from noon until 1 p.m. and dinner will be served at 1 p.m.
“If you would like to join everyone in the fire hall for social hour and dinner that would be great,” said Mr. Paquette, “We understand that some still feel uncomfortable with gatherings, so those people are more than welcome to pickup meals.”
Mrs. Paquette said that they are usually out of food and cleaning up around 3 p.m.
“We would just like to stress that this dinner is for anyone. Anyone who would like to attend is welcome. We have families that attend and set up their table like they would have at home - wine and all,” said Mrs. Paquette, “But the only difference is we are cooking for them. Many don’t have the ability to cook a meal, it’s difficult. We will do that for you.”
Not only is the dinner giving back to the residents of Morristown in the form of food, but also donations. Each year, the dinner raises funds that handed to area organizations. Last year, Christmas parties at the Morristown and Brier Hill fire departments along with the Hammond Food Pantry each received nearly $900 from the dinner.
“We have been fortunate to have the ability to cover all expenses each year, and any remaining monies have been donated to area organizations,” said Mrs. Paquette.
She added that they do not solicit donations, but are approached by donors looking to help and ask “what do we need, what can we do for you, can we donate a turkey or anything else.” she said.
“The people in the north country are absolutely amazing,” she said.
