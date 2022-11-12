Morristown Gives Back dinner bringing people together

A crowd forms at a recent “Morristown Gives Back” Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Morristown Fire Hall. Between 200-250 dinners are served each year. Provided photo

MORRISTOWN — Thirteen years ago, when the “Morristown Gives Back” Community Thanksgiving Dinner was first organized, there was one goal in mind.

“Since day one, our goal was to get people who don’t have friends, relatives or loved ones near by, to come to our dinner. We wanted people to be able to visit with others, to laugh, and to have a fun day,” said Mary Paquette, who organizes the dinner with her husband, Pete, “We don’t want anyone sitting at home alone.”

