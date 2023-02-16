WATERTOWN — A Saturday, Feb. 25 mother-and-son superhero gala will benefit mental health.
All proceeds will go to The Mental Health Association in Jefferson County, Inc. The event is sponsored by A Touch of Grace, 440 Coffeen St.
“We chose the Mental Health Association because of the homeless problem we are facing,” said Touch of Grace owner Kathy Lettiere.
The event, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 728 Bradley St., will feature dinner, dancing, raffles, a candy bar and face painting.
Cost is $75 a couple and $35 per individual. For tickets, more info, contact A Touch of Grace at 315-788-6164 or stop by the store.
