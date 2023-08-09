MASSENA — Movies in the Moonlight is the theme for a free family fun event Friday night at the Robert Moses State Park pavilion and beach area on Barnhart Island.
Family-oriented activities will run from 6 to 8 p.m., with “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” playing on a large outdoor screen starting at 8 p.m. Individuals are asked to bring their own chairs, blankets, water and bug spray.
Octavia R. Viskovich from the Nicandri Nature Center said the evening is a joint effort between the Nature Center and the Massena Drug Free Community Coalition.
“I’m organizing this with Noah Love and Tracy Thomas and we’re partnering with the Drug Free Coalition of Massena,” she said.
She said Nature Nights are held regularly during the summer at the Nature Center.
“Then, Noah had the idea to make it a movie night. So, it just compiled into this big thing,” Viskovich said.
She said the two-hour pre-movie activities include live reptiles from Her*Petology, S’mores, outdoor lawn games and obstacle course, treats including snow cones and popcorn, and nature crafts.
“The Drug Free Coalition will be doing some narcan training and some other cool things,” she said. “At 8 o’clock everything will kind of die down and we’ll have the movie.”
The Cabo San Taco Florida food truck will also be on site for those wishing to purchase food.
“They’ll have to use money for that, but everything else is free,” Viskovich said.
She said enthusiasm is high for the event.
“I believe at the moment there’s 350 people interested on Facebook,” she said. “It’s exciting.”
