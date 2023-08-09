Movie night Friday on Barnhart Island

A Movies in the Moonlight event held in downtown Massena. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Movies in the Moonlight is the theme for a free family fun event Friday night at the Robert Moses State Park pavilion and beach area on Barnhart Island.

Family-oriented activities will run from 6 to 8 p.m., with “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” playing on a large outdoor screen starting at 8 p.m. Individuals are asked to bring their own chairs, blankets, water and bug spray.

