OSWEGO – Mutt Putt & Yappy Hour will be held at Battle Island State Park & Golf Course, 2150 State Route 46, Fulton, from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22. This benefit for the Oswego County Humane Society will feature a putting contest, Kristin’s Kitchen’s hors d’oeuvres, and music by John McConnell. This event will also be the kickoff of an online silent auction running through mid-November.
Contestants participating in the 3-Putt combination contest will attempt sinking a 10, 30, and 50 foot putt to win a $5,000 cash prize.
Admission to the event is $30 or $50 for those willing to take a mutt putt chance. Tickets can be purchased online at www.oswegohumane.org/events or by calling the office at 315-207-1070.
This event is in cooperation with the New York State Office of Parks and Recreation and Historic Preservation - Central Region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.