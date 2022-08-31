DEPAUVILLE — Nacoma the horse, whose disappearance mystified its owners and was the subject of an extensive search, is back at her Macomb Settlement Road home after being found on Sunday.
The half-draft, partially blind mare strayed from its enclosure on Aug. 18. She was located when her owners, Diane H. and Roger H. Heise, saw her during another search from the air on Sunday. Mr. Heise is a private pilot.
“We had two passes and saw her,” Mrs. Heise said.
She estimated Nacoma was about three-quarters of a mile from their town of Lyme home. Her husband parked his plane at Watertown International Airport and Mrs. Heise drove back home to nab Nacoma. Meanwhile, her husband took to the air again.
Mrs. Heise said she drove onto a path located on a neighbor’s field. “I drove all the way back as far as I could go,” she said. “I got on foot and my husband is still circling, so I’m headed toward him. But there was really thick brush that I had to crawl underneath. There was two places like that where I had to crawl. When I came through the second place like that, there she was, standing.”
Mrs. Heise then called Nacoma’s name.
“She picked up her head, looked toward me, took a couple of steps and I went to her and gave her a hug,” Mrs. Heise said. “I put her halter and lead rope on her and she kind of looked at me like, ‘What took you so long?’”
Mrs. Heise guided Nacoma home through fields and was eventually met by other family members, including her husband, who by this time had returned from the airport.
“I fell a couple of times,” Mrs. Heise said. “My husband got off the tractor and said, ‘You get on the tractor. I’m going to walk her the rest of the way.’”
When home, Nacoma, whose family had offered a $1,000 reward for her safe return, was reunited with the Heises’ seven other horses.
“We let her out with the other horses and she pranced around like she thought she was a big deal,” Mrs. Heise said. “The others were running around her. That was fun. She was happy to be home.”
Mrs. Heise speculates that Nacoma’s 10-day adventure in the wild resulted when she got confused on the other side of a fence on their property. The horse is blind in one eye.
“She couldn’t make her way back,” she said. “She didn’t get far enough over to get to the house. She got there and we never did see her. It was strange. And we went up in the plane multiple times. It’s just amazing with all the people looking and all, that we could never see her. But there’s a lot of thick brush, a lot of woods and a lot of trees.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.