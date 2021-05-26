Nalle’s dedication makes her Oswego County’s “Volunteer of the Week”

OSWEGO COUNTY – Many volunteers have stepped up to join Oswego County in ongoing battle against the coronavirus. Retired nurse Jane Nalle, RN and former director of surgical services for Oswego Hospital, is honored for her extraordinary dedication.
“Jane has been an active participant in our community vaccination clinics, including those held at SUNY Oswego and G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton,” said Danielle Carlone, public health sanitarian for the Oswego County Health Department. “She is eager and ready to help within her community, which makes her an inspiration to us all.”
Nalle’s wears her dedication to community on her sleeve. “Joining this fight against COVID-19 is a great way to give back to the community, especially this community, which has been so good to my family and me,” she said.
Throughout her volunteer experience, Nalle has been impressed with how well Oswego County has prepared for emergencies such as this. “The county has established these incredibly efficient and successful clinics,” she said. “The teamwork I’ve seen during all of the emergency preparedness planning has shown me how dedicated these people are to the cause. This is how we take care of each other. This is how we build a stronger community.”
The Oswego County Health Department is thankful for the many volunteers that have come out to prove that “we are all in this together.” Their support has helped the department’s critical operations run as smoothly as they have. Volunteers have participated in vaccination clinics, answered phones and questions on the Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline, made homemade masks for the community, and many other helpful tasks.
For more information about COVID-19 or to volunteer to help, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330. Phone lines are open from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the county of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.
