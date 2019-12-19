FORT DRUM — With five children and eight grandchildren, Valerie and Petro Dincol have a lot of Christmas presents to buy every holiday season.
But the Watertown couple is getting a little help this year, thanks to a national nonprofit organization that pays off the layaway accounts of families at Christmas time.
The couple is among 10 Fort Drum families who were surprised that the layaway accounts were paid off at The Exchange, a military department store on post, is making it a little easier for them this Christmas.
“It’s definitely a blessing for us,” said Mrs. Dincol, whose husband served in the military for 25 years and retired last year.
The families’ names were picked at random and notified last week that they were recipients of the national Pay Away The Layaway program that helps families all over the world during the holidays.
It’s the first time that Fort Drum and The Exchange were selected for the Pay Away The Layaway program. The store was allotted $1,150 to pay off the full balances on layaway accounts.
With Santa and several of his elves in attendance, seven of the 10 families received their layaway Christmas gifts on Thursday afternoon.
Patricia Hastings, general manager for Fort Drum’s Exchange, explained the Christmas season is all about giving.
“Look at their faces,” she said after the families were presented with their gifts. “It means a lot to them.”
Every year, Nancy Carrasquillo starts her Christmas shopping early, using The Exchange’s layaway department. And the payaway giveaway is making the holiday season jollier.
“We’re not opening them until Christmas,” she insisted.
She and her husband, Staff Sgt. Jose Carrasquillo, a chapel assistant at Fort Drum, and their two children, Mia, 8, and Adrian, 11, are headed home in Rhode Island for the big day.
Mia, a third-grader at Evans Mills school, hopes that Santa brings her a camera and some Barbie dolls.
“I’m really excited,” she said.
Throughout the year, the Goshen-based charity enlists the help of “Layaway Angels” who make donations for both the holiday season and essential school supplies.
The program tries to focus on gifts for kids, including books, backpacks, toys, games, blankets, clothes and coats.
Mrs. Dincol still had $212 to pay on her layaway — gifts for some of her children and grandchildren. She looks forward to getting together with her entire family on Christmas Day at her Watertown home.
Jessica Shoemaker-Hogan said it was a big surprise to hear that she was recipient of the program.
But she admitted that the big box waiting for her at The Exchange didn’t contain gifts for her 2-year-old daughter, Ella, who was fast asleep in a stroller during Thursday’s event.
Those were bought a few months ago and already wrapped.
“It was a Christmas gift for me,” she said.
She’ll wait to open up the purse until Christmas Day.
