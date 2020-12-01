FULTON — National Grid once again has lent its support to Oswego County Opportunities as a presenting sponsor for OCO’s Giving Thanks, “Today, Tomorrow, Always” celebration. The event served as a fundraiser for OCO’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.
“We’re honored to have National Grid as one of our most ardent supporters,” said OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier. “National Grid has partnered with us on a number of fundraising events over the years. We are very appreciative of the fact that they acknowledge the work that we do and the mission of OCO.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Giving Thanks, “Today, Tomorrow, Always” celebration was a virtual event that streamed on the OCO Events Facebook page. Giving Thanks, “Today, Tomorrow, Always” featured food and beverage pairings with signature dishes from Blue Moon Grill, Canale’s Restaurant, GS Steamers Bar & Grill, Oompa Loompyas, and The Eis House Lodge paired with the perfect beverage from Eagle Beverage. Hosted by on-air personality Amy Robbins of 93Q, Giving Thanks also included performances from local singer/songwriter John McConnell.
OCO’s Giving Thanks, “Today, Tomorrow, Always” is available for viewing on the OCO Events Facebook page.
“National Grid proudly supports OCO and the wonderful community work they do each and every day. This work is especially important due to the reality and burden of COVID-19. This ‘Giving Thanks’ event is just another opportunity for us to partner with OCO in the community we all work and live in. We’re pleased that our sponsorship helped to make this event impactful to help respond to critical human needs in our community,” said National Grid Customer and Community Jurisdictional Manager, Walter Dengos.
OCO provides 50-plus services that people can access safely and securely. Check the website for updates on program schedules and community resources to help people get through this difficult time: https://www.oco.org/covid-19-updates Call the hotline 1-877-342-7618 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for assistance with basic needs.
