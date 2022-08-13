National Grid supports OCO Glow-A-Fun golf tournament

FULTON – Walter Dengos, National Grid customer and community jurisdictional manager for Upstate New York, practices his drive in preparation for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Glow-A-Fun nighttime golf tournament. National Grid joins the Richard S. Shineman Foundation and Constellation as Gold Level Sponsors for the event. The Glow-A-Fun golf tournament serves as a fundraiser for OCO’s Giving That Grows initiative that focuses on fighting hunger and food insecurity in communities. Presented by G & C Foods the nighttime golf tournament will be held Friday, Aug. 19 at Tamarack Golf Club in Oswego. “National Grid proudly supports OCO and the wonderful community work they do each and every day. The Glow-A-Fun golf tournament is another opportunity for us to partner with OCO in the community we all work and live in. We’re pleased that our sponsorship can help make this event impactful to help respond to critical human needs in our community,” said Dengos. For information on OCO’s Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717, ext. 1082 or via email at bdolbear oco.org. Pictured with Dengos from left are OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier, OCO Board President John Zanewych and OCO Board Member Deana Masuicca.
