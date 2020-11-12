OSWEGO — The Friends of Oswego County Hospice kicked off National Hospice month with various fundraising days at local restaurants. There is still a chance to support local businesses and the patients of Oswego County Hospice through these hospice-tality events.
Monday, Nov. 16, Damiano’s Eatery in Mexico will donate a portion of their proceeds of every order to the Friends of Hospice. Stone’s Candies in Oswego and Blue Moon Grill in Fulton are back for another year to support the cause on Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 18, respectively. Ending the month is RFH’s Hide-a-way in Phoenix on Monday, Nov. 30. They will donate a portion of proceeds on all orders for lunch, dinner, dine-in and take-out.
The Friends of Oswego County Hospice will also hold an online silent auction featuring items donated by CNY Jewelry, Azteca Mexican Grill, Aimee Mohr Photography and many gift baskets. The online silent auction will run from 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12 through 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. The link is https://www.32auctions.com/Hospicemonth2020.
The third annual Deck the Halls for Hospice wreath raffle will also begin on Nov. 21 at various local businesses. This event will run through Dec. 18 when winners will be chosen. Current participating businesses include: Burke’s Home Centers Oswego and Fulton; Gosch Supply & Lighting Center, Eastern Shore Associates, Port City Co-Op, Darling Elves Flower and Gift Shop, Man in the Moon Candies, Stone’s Candies, and Sensibility Outfitters.
For more information on any of these events please visit friendsofhospice.org and the Friends of Oswego County Hospice Facebook page. All proceeds will be used to support the patients and families of Oswego County Hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.