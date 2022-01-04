NBT Bank contributes to CNY community organizations in ‘Days Of Giving’

SYRACUSE - NBT Bank representatives presented 15 area organizations with year-end contributions as part of its “Days of Giving” event to support local programs and services.

“As a community bank, giving back and supporting the organizations that make our communities better places to live and work are among our core values and something we take pride in year round,” said Territory Manager Lori Teifke. “In this spirit, we carved a special designation out of our a year-end budget with the specific purpose of enabling our Central New York teams to provide some additional support to the local nonprofits of their choice.”

Organizations that received funding include:

ARC of Oswego County

Blessings in a Backpack

Central New York Diaper Bank, Inc.

Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County

Clear Path for Veterans

Contact Community Services

Fayetteville Manlius Food Pantry

Griffin’s Guardian’s

Helping Hounds

Make-A-Wish of Central New York

Mothers & Children in Crisis

North Area Meals on Wheels

Oswego County Human Society

United Friends of Homeless Animals

The Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital

Pictured are representatives from the United Friends of Homeless Animals receiving a donation as part of NBT Banks “Days of Giving”.

