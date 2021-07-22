OSWEGO — With roots traced back to 1856, NBT Bank is a true business leader and community advocate as they recently contributed $15,000 to the Caring for Our Community, Right at Home, The Campaign for Oswego Health.
The Campaign for Oswego Health is focused on a future with best-in-class care for Oswego County’s residents, and to date, community members, foundations, and corporations have contributed nearly $3 million towards the overall $3.5 million goal.
As a people-focused organization, NBT Bank has over 150 bank branches, spanning New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.
NBT Bank Regional President Richard Shirtz said, “NBT Bank is proud to make this contribution to the Oswego Health Foundation in honor of retired Branch Manager Barbara Bateman. Barbara has personified the NBT core value of community involvement, serving for many years not only as an exemplary banking professional but also as an active and committed community leader.”
“We’re looking forward to seeing the impact that this project will have on transforming Oswego Health’s orthopedic, behavioral health, and inpatient care services for Oswego County Residents,” Shirtz stated. For more information about The Campaign or Oswego Health, visit www.oswegohealth.org or contact The Oswego Health Foundation at foundation@oswegohealth.org or by calling 315-326-3473.
