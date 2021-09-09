WATERTOWN — Nonprofits serving tri-county residents are invited to apply for up to $49,500 in funding through five Northern New York Community Foundation grant opportunities now accepting proposals.
Eligible organizations seeking support for projects and initiatives that positively impact the quality of life across Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties should submit proposals by Friday, Oct. 22, for consideration.
Agencies or organizations that do not have 501(c)(3) classification are required to partner with an eligible nonprofit, municipality, or local agency as a fiscal sponsor and must confirm the partnership when submitting a proposal.
All applications must be completed through the Community Foundation’s online Grant Lifecycle Manager, which may be accessed at nnycf.org/grants. Awards will be determined in December and, in most cases, announced in early January, according to the Community Foundation.
The following funding opportunities are now open and accepting applications:
John and Dorotha VanNess Family Fund — Nonprofit organizations serving the greater Potsdam area may apply for up to $20,000 in funding from the John and Dorotha VanNess Family Fund of the Community Foundation. Successful projects, programs or initiatives should have yearlong, meaningful impact and support the quality of life and vibrancy of the greater Potsdam area. Contact Kraig Everard, Community Foundation director of stewardship and programs, (315) 782-7110 or kraig@nnycf.org, to learn more.
Shaw Harbor Foundation — Nonprofits serving residents of Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties are invited to apply for up to $15,000 in funding through the Shaw Harbor Foundation, a Community Foundation charitable fund. Preference will be given to nonprofits serving Jefferson County residents of Adams, Ellisburg, Henderson, Lorraine, Rodman, Worth, and Hounsfield. Organizations whose work supports investments in arts and culture, history, LGBTQ services and programs, and general activities, projects and initiatives that strive to make life better for all will receive additional consideration. Contact Kraig Everard, Community Foundation director of stewardship and programs, (315) 782-7110 or kraig@nnycf.org, to learn more.
Jefferson Economic Development Fund — Nonprofit organizations within Jefferson County are encouraged to review current programs and initiatives and apply for up to $10,000 in funding from the Jefferson Economic Development Fund of the Community Foundation. The Fund was established to support programs, projects and efforts that help generate economic development and promote general welfare in Jefferson County. Contact Max DelSignore, Community Foundation assistant director, (315) 782-7110 or max@nnycf.org, to learn more.
Community Fund for Theresa — Nonprofit organizations serving residents of the Theresa area may apply for up to $3,500 in funding from the Community Fund for Theresa. Successful projects, programs or initiatives should have yearlong, meaningful impact and support the quality of life and vibrancy of the greater Theresa area. Contact Kraig Everard, Community Foundation director of stewardship and programs, (315) 782-7110 or kraig@nnycf.org, to learn more.
Daniel J. Briggs Fund for Integrity — Local school districts pursuing grant funding to support bullying prevention, character education and social media safety programs are encouraged to apply to the Daniel J. Briggs Fund for Integrity. Up to $1,000 in funding is available this year. Contact Max DelSignore, Community Foundation assistant director, (315) 782-7110 or max@nnycf.org, to learn more.
