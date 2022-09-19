COPENHAGEN — In just over two months, Shari L. Simmons’ tribute to her late husband and their community was completed with the help of family, friends, craftsmen and cooperation.

On Sunday, the Ted Simmons River Park Pavilion was dedicated in what was, like the pavilion project itself, a family affair on many levels. The Simmons family, the Copenhagen family and friends, individuals and organizations alike came together like family for the occasion.

River Park addition honors late Ted Simmons

Shari L. and Theodore A. Simmons, both active in the Copenhagen community were married for 42 years before Mr. Simmons died of cancer in 2019. Mrs. Simmons has worked to find ways to honor him ever since. Provided photo
River Park addition honors late Ted Simmons

Shari L. Simmons, far right, and her son Scott listen to the blessing given Sunday by Sister Mary Ellen of St. Rita’s Catholic Church over the pavilion she built in her late husband’s honor in Copenhagen — the Ted Simmons River Park Pavilion. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
River Park addition honors late Ted Simmons

With the support of friends, family and the community, local resident Shari L. Simmons built the Ted Simmons River Park Pavilion in Copenhagen in just over two months to honor her late husband. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
River Park addition honors late Ted Simmons

Mayor Mark A. Souva, left, attended the dedication ceremony for the Ted Simmons River Park Pavilion on Sunday in Copenhagen. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.