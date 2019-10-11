MEXICO - The new flagpole has been installed in the Mexico Village Cemetery and the flag is now blowing in the breeze.
The flagpole was installed next to the veterans monument in the cemetery, thanks to the beautification committee of the Great Mexico Chamber of Commerce. The committee raised money to put in the flagpole “to proudly fly the American flag,” according to a Facebook post.
More than the needed $700 in donations was collected so the Chamber of Commerce Beautification Committee has a little extra money to use next year for flowers on the village streets.
Susan Vaughn, of the beautification committee, said benches have also been installed in the cemetery for use by anyone spending some time in this peaceful setting. They were donated by CiTi BOCES.
Vaughn said the Mexico village department of public works also contributed to the project by doing work in the cemetery.
The flagpole is 25 feet tall and the flag will have a solar light on top. The Veterans Monument is at the front of the cemetery, which is at the intersection of Academy and Liberty streets. Each Memorial Day people gather to remember those who died to protect the country’s freedoms.
The monument stands 34 feet tall and was dedicated in 1889. The cemetery itself has been open since 1838.
Vaughn said the flagpole and flag now is ready for Veterans Day ceremonies Nov. 11.
