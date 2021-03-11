OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center would like to thank the New Life Assembly of God Church for its generous donation of beverages and snacks for frontline workers.
Members of the church, including teen volunteers, packed the stuffed boxes full to show their appreciation for health care workers’ continued sacrifices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.