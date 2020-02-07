New organization, Love INC, forming in Oswego County

PULASKI - A new service organization is starting up in eastern Oswego County, to help persons in need. The organization will be known as “Love INC of the Eastern Shore,” and is designed to help persons in the Sandy Creek, APW, Mexico and Pulaski school districts connect with the resources they need. A “Vision Casting” forum has been scheduled, to explain how it works and to answer questions from the community about it. The forum will be held at the Kallet Theater in Pulaski from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17. The event is free and open to the public.
Persons in need sometimes do not know where to turn or how to get in touch with the programs that might help them. Love INC (or Love “In the Name of Christ”) utilizes on-call volunteers from local churches, who are available to meet people with compassion and grace.
These volunteers will be trained to know what resources are available, and to find out whether someone is experiencing a multitude of needs. They will then coordinate efforts to help with the appropriate service providers.
This approach to helping the needy has been extremely effective in other communities across the nation, and several churches and pastors agree that it is needed here. Love INC of the Eastern Shore is currently being sponsored by theses churches: Amboy Center United Methodist, Christ Our Light Catholic Community, New Hope Presbyterian, Park United Methodist, Pulaski Baptist, Pulaski Wesleyan, St. James Episcopal, Sandy Creek United Methodist and the United Wesleyan Church of Sandy Creek. Every local church that has interest is invited to become partners in this ministry as well. The concept for Love INC has received strong support from the members of the Pulaski Community Services Task Force as well as numerous social service providers and community organizations.
For more information contact the Rev. David Hays at 315-298-5454.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.