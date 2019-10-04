WATERTOWN — A new playground at the New York State Zoo at Thompson Park was unveiled Thursday.
A ceremonial ribbon cutting was held at 11:30 a,m. featuring comments from zoo and community representatives about the newly installed playground.
The playground was made possible thanks to the efforts of State Sen. Patricia Ritchie, Jake’s Lawn Care for its installation, North Country Storage Barns for the equipment, and to Andrew and Felicia Majak for their support on their family’s behalf, according to a release from the zoo.
The zoo attracts nearly 50,000 visitors per year, is supported by more than 600 member households, and reaches over 30,000 people through education programs. For information about the New York State Zoo at Thompson Park, visit www.nyzoo.org or call (315) 782-6180.
