MASSENA — New Testament Church has 1,000 boxes filled with produce, meat and dairy to give away for the next three Sundays, Oct. 11, 18 and 25. Distribution will begin at 3 p.m. at the church, 265 Andrews St., Massena.
“Anyone is welcome to come get a box. We ask that no one line up with their vehicles until after 12:30 p.m.,” said Julie Cardinal, community and missions pastor at the church.
She said the distribution would be similar to one that’s held at Massena’s First United Methodist Church. Vehicles line up and, one by one, drive up and have a food box placed in their vehicle. Masks must be worn by all participants.
“It’s a different organization bringing us food. But it will be quite similar,” Ms. Cardinal said.
New Testament Church received grant funding that will allow them to provide the food boxes for the three Sundays, and she said there’s a possibility it could expand. The distribution is open to all, regardless of income.
“We’re just trying to meet the needs in our community. We want to try to get it into the hands of the working poor who are struggling and maybe haven’t been able to get help. There does seem to be that need for it. There’s certainly a desire for it. We’re glad to be able to meet that need. We’re always looking for opportunities,” Ms. Cardinal said.
She said they’ll use the New Testament Church’s large parking lot to their advantage to manage the flow of traffic. There are three entrances and one will be marked for entry and the other two will be for exciting.
“We do have quite a large parking lot. We’ll try to organize it into three lines. We’ll have it marked off. They will come in the back side and line up,” she said.
A similar event which drew a large crowd had been held June 14 at Massena Central High School. Milk, dairy items, and fruits and vegetables were distributed as part of the Trunk to Trunk Food Distribution, a collaborative effort with Malone Mayor Andrea Dumas, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Program, Glazier Packing and the Massena Central School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.