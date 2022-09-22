NORFOLK — A new wooden ship has sailed into the town of Norfolk.
The latest one is located in a playground area on Elm Circle, off Furnace Street in the hamlet.
It’s in addition to one that’s located in the former Raymondville Recreation Area, now known as APC Park. The original play structure in Raymondville was destroyed by fire on June 14. The wooden boat was fully engulfed when the Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene at around 5:30 p.m. They remained there until around 9:30 or 10 p.m.
The piece of equipment was the most popular part of the park and had been used by hundreds of children since it was installed in 2014. The town had received grant funding for the boat, with the town contributing a share for the area surrounding it. The total cost was $12,721.29.
Camera footage from the park was reviewed, and Norfolk Town Police later charged a 9-year-old juvenile with fifth-degree arson for allegedly intentionally damaging the property by fire. The juvenile’s parents were issued appearance tickets and a referral was made to St. Lawrence County Probation.
Following the fire, ProAmpac, along with its local division, APC Paper in Norfolk, donated $25,000 toward the rebuilding of the wooden ship.
Town Supervisor Charles A. Pernice said they’ve been able to install another wooden ship with insurance money from the Raymondville fire. The structure was put in place a week ago. The work was done by Peter Darabon and members of the Norfolk Highway Department.
“It’s the exact same thing that burned in Raymondville,” he said. “Thanks to the generosity of the paper mill, we were able to put the one at Elm Circle. They replaced the one in Raymondville. We turned it into the insurance company and went through the process. We wanted to put the exact same thing over on Elm Circle, which had a very antiquated playground set over there that really should have been torn down a long time ago.”
Reporter/Editor
