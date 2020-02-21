PHOENIX – I really don’t remember my ninth birthday. I’m sure it was very nice. It always was. It was my grandfather’s birthday too. I probably got new underwear. I always got new underwear. Every birthday. In my 20s and 30s I was still getting new underwear. And never once did I say to my parents, “You know, I really don’t need any more underwear. In fact, I really don’t need any present at all. But there are people in this world who do need something. How about this year instead of giving me something, you give something to someone who really needs it?” I never said that. In fact, I didn’t know anyone who said that. It just never happened.
When people complain the world is getting colder and less caring, that life was so much better, that everyone was so much kinder years ago, remind them of this: there’s a nine-year-old girl, a third-grader at Granby Elementary, who’s been asking people to do just what people never asked others to do back in those good old days. She’s asking that instead of giving her a birthday present, they give to a charity, give to a cause. And each year for the past three she has foregone her own presents, chosen a cause, and raised money for it. No one did that when I was nine.
This year, nine-year-old Joan Overton chose Syracuse Honor Flight as her charity, in memory of her grandfather who passed away last year and was a veteran. Honor Flight flies veterans to Washington, D.C. twice a year to honor their service. Many are getting older. Many need some help getting around. Joan asked that this year people donate to provide veterans going on that Honor Flight with wheelchairs, and she raised $2,000 to do so.
Within days of Joan’s ninth birthday, the Phoenix chapter of the American Legion Auxiliary heard of her charitable act and submitted her name to Lisa Williamson, National Children & Youth Chairman of the American Legion Auxiliary in nomination for the Auxiliary’s Good Deed Award.
By Jan. 15, Williamson had written a congratulatory letter to Joan.
“Dear Joan,” she wrote, “The American Legion Auxiliary is proud to present this award to you! We want to thank you for your efforts and making a difference in your community. This award was created to recognize girls and boys like you, who demonstrate a kind caring act of selflessness. We use these opportunities of these awards to be able to show your deeds as an example for your friends, classmates, and family to do selfless acts in their everyday lives too.”
Joan was kept in the dark about all this until Sunday, Feb. 16 when she was given the award at a surprise luncheon in her honor at the American Legion Horning-Fournier Post No. 418 in Phoenix.
“I am proud and very pleased with you,” Auxiliary member Betty Rowlee said after reading Williamson’s letter to Joan, who was also presented with flowers and a pin in memory of her grandfather.
Joan’s father, Mathew Overton, said he was “extremely proud of her. It’s a lot to take in for a parent.”
He said the money raised “went for wheelchairs, ‘transport chairs’ they call them. Whatever was left over went for tickets for the flights.”
He also spoke of Joan’s charitable history.
“The first year she had people donate dog food and treats and toys for a pit bull rescue. Last year she donated all the toys she got for her birthday (Dec. 13) to Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse for Christmas gifts.”
This year’s Honor Flight is planned for May 2. When the veterans return to Syracuse later that month, Joan will be there to greet them as they get off the plane.
“We’re quite proud of her,” said her grandmother, Debbie Wilson. “She has a goal to be mayor of Fulton.”
Joan’s father laughed and remembered. “We were down to the lake at a lake cleanup project with Deana Michaels before she became mayor,” he said, “and she walked right up to Deana Michaels and said, ‘One day I’m going to be mayor.’”
And seeing that young lady Sunday and her poise, confidence, and polite smile, no one at that luncheon would doubt that dream will come true.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.