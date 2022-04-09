Sustained by Ukraine: Shapiro Award winner bolstered by her heritage WATERTOWN — For at least half her life, when Irene C. Carman described herself as Ukrainian, the most common response had been, “What’s that?”

WATERTOWN — As a Shapiro Award winner, Irene C. Carman is not only familiar with how to make volunteer efforts work, but has thoughts about why they work so well locally.

“We have had some very good role models and philanthropic leaders in our community and genuinely kind-hearted, generous and compassionate people,” she said.

She also believes the Watertown area has unique aspects that also affect how a community responds to challenges, such as its size, allowing closer ties with individuals and businesses, and having Fort Drum as a neighbor.

“Soldiers rely on one another, spouses and families rely on one another,” Mrs. Carman said. “We have been fortunate enough to have that spirit of support strengthen our civilian community as well by our ties with the soldiers through the schools and health care that we share, as well as the other opportunities that we have to live and work together.”

In the past few weeks, Mrs. Carman has taken note of the “overwhelming” response from the north country medical community and the public collecting medical supplies destined for Ukraine.

The medical community and the regional EMS community have been supplying in-kind donations of key medical supplies.

These supplies for humanitarian aid, Mrs. Carman said, have been requested through the Syracuse branch president of the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America, Dr. Borys Buniak, and coordinated through Yuri Pashchuk, director of Medical/Surgical Critical Care and Progressive Care Unit Services at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. Mr. Pashchuk’s experience includes time as a flight nurse on a local helicopter service.

In the north country, the related collection effort is coordinated by Dr. Maja Lundborg-Gray, emergency room physician with North Country Emergency Medical Consultants at Samaritan Medical Center. She’s assisted by Mrs. Carman.

Dr. Lundborg-Gray reached out to her colleagues in the greater north country medical community, including at Samaritan, LifeNet of New York, Jefferson Physician Organization, Lewis County General Hospital, Carthage Area Hospital, the North Country Regional Emergency Medical Advisory Committee and Guilfoyle Ambulance Service — all have been assisting with reaching out to others or gathering outdated supplies themselves to send to Ukraine.

As an example of supplies, Mrs. Carman said that Dr. Lundborg-Gray received emergency department and operating room supplies and medications for use in trauma cases, as well as general medications for refugees, personal protective equipment and samples of powdered baby formula, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap and other items.

“There is so much gratitude for all in the medical community that stepped forward with these in-kind donations,” Mrs. Carman said.

A truck, Mrs. Carman said, was dispatched from Syracuse, arriving in Watertown in late March and loaded for transport back to a warehouse in Syracuse where everything was sorted and packed into five donated ambulances bound for Ukraine.

“If there are more donations, which I expect there will be, I’m certain that a truck will come back up to pick up if quantity justifies it, or we will drive it down,” Mrs. Carman said. “There were pallets of items that were coordinated through Samaritan that were sent earlier.”

The supplies will be shipped to Poland and then released to Ukraine along with the ambulances, she said.

Pitching in

Community donations of over-the-counter medications, first aid items and toiletries are being coordinated by Mrs. Carman.

“Garlock Building Supplies and Design Center in Alexandria Bay, as well as Reinman’s Department Store in Clayton have graciously taken on the task of being collection sites,” she said.

Samaritan Medical Center is a collection site for Samaritan staff donations — “They have very generously been donating at their workplace sites,” Mrs. Carman said.

She noted that Lewis County General Hospital staff members have made “very generous donations” of hygiene products.

“There have been many generous in-kind donations, as well as monetary donations to support the humanitarian aid to Ukraine,” Mrs. Carman said. “We are indeed a generous and gracious north country community, as was also noted by Dr. Maja Lundborg-Gray.”

Mrs. Carman plans to drive the collected items to the Syracuse collection point each time she has a carload.

The medical supplies go from Syracuse to New Jersey via truck, then are loaded on a plane for Poland. They are accepted at the Ukrainian border and distributed throughout the country. The nonessential items in the collection will also be sent to New Jersey, but will be loaded on a ship with a six- to eight-week trip to a destination in Ukraine.

Brenda H. Sipher and a team at the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors created a similar fundraiser to benefit the people of Ukraine, with locally donated items first shipped to St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Syracuse.

“While hers is through a different organizer in Syracuse, ultimately it’s all headed toward the same need,” Mrs. Carman said.