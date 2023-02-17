WATERTOWN — The Northern New York Community Foundation announced this week that a series of funding opportunities are now open for nonprofit organizations serving at least seven different communities in Jefferson and Lewis counties.
The deadline to apply for each of the following grant opportunities is April 21:
■ Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund — Support for programs, projects and initiatives that enhance the quality of life for residents of all ages in the Boonville, Constableville and Westernville communities. Up to $60,000 is available this year.
■ Orchestral Fund — Support for live orchestral performances in the Watertown area. Eligible nonprofit organizations are required to have at least 20 performers in the group with an instrumental component. Up to $25,000 is available this year.
■ George R. Davis Fund for Lowville — Support for programs, projects and initiatives that impact the quality of life for residents in the Village and Town of Lowville. Up to $15,000 is available this year.
■ Carolyn Whitney Fund — Support for tree planting projects in the City of Watertown. Up to $4,500 is available this year.
■ The Lighthouse Fund — Support to nonprofit organizations providing services to disadvantaged and vulnerable populations in the Cape Vincent and Clayton communities. Up to $2,000 is available this year.
Applications for each grant opportunity are available through the Community Foundation’s Grant Lifecycle Manager (GLM) system, which may be accessed at nnycf.org/grants.
To be eligible for Community Foundation grants, nonprofits must be classified as a 501(c)(3) organization by the IRS. Other entities may be eligible depending on the request.
