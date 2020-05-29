WATERTOWN — The Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., has awarded an additional $9,725 in community support funding to north country organizations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Community Support Fund was established in March with an initial $50,000 awarded to nonprofits in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, and an additional $30,000 awarded in late March to strengthen operations at food pantries, soup kitchens and school backpack programs.
This month’s added funding will be used for various north country projects, including $1,000 for Gouverneur Central School District to continue its production of personal protective equipment. Over the last two months, the district has made and distributed 1,175 face shields for adult care facilities and rehab centers, nursing homes, hospitals, rescue squads and home health care aides.
Ives Hill Retirement Community, Watertown, received $600 to purchase two adult tricycles for residents to use for exercise while practicing social distancing.
“Our approach is examining short- and long-term needs in our communities — whether essential or other — and realizing nonprofits will evolve in service and operations in the months ahead,” Foundation Executive Director Rande Richardson said.
The remaining $8,125 will be used to bolster food supply efforts in the region
— ACR Health Pantry, Watertown
— Alexandria Bay Community Food Pantry
— Alexandria Bay United Methodist Church Blessings Box
— Antwerp Food Pantry
— New Beginnings Food Pantry and Outreach, Madrid
— Ogdensburg City School District Snack Pack Program
— Parishville-Hopkinton Central School Backpack Program
— Redwood Food Pantry
— Reformed Church of the Thousand Isles, Alexandria Bay
— St. John’s Episcopal Church Pantry, Ogdensburg
— Star Lake Area Community Food Pantry
— Tri-Town Food Pantry, North Lawrence
— USO Fort Drum
Nonprofit organizations serving residents in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties wanting to apply for funding from the Community Support Fund should contact Kraig Everard, the Foundation’s director of stewardship and programs, at 315-782-7110, or kraig@nnycf.org.
