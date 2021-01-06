NNY community foundation backs holiday fund gift vouchers

The Northern New York Community Foundation presented a $500 grant from the John and Dorotha Van Ness Family Fund to the Potsdam Holiday Fund. The grant was used to purchase vouchers for clothing and gifts for 475 children from 186 families in need in the Potsdam Area. Pictured are Potsdam Holiday Fund board members at the Dec. 12 voucher distribution. Submitted photo
