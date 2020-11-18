Northern New York Community Foundation recently presented $5,000 in grants to five Jefferson County nonprofits. Each will be given $1,000 in grant money.
The organizations include: to Alexandria Bay Community Food Pantry, Cape Vincent Food Pantry, Clayton Council of Churches Food Pantry for the Clayton Food Pantry, Gwen’s Food Pantry in LaFargeville and Theresa Food Pantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.