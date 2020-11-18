NNY community foundation donates to St. Lawrence County nonprofits

Northern New York Community Foundation recently presented $5,000 in donations to five St. Lawrence County nonprofits. In addition, they will allocate five $1,000 grants to Alexandria Bay Community Food Pantry, Cape Vincent Food Pantry, Clayton Council of Churches Food Pantry for the Clayton Food Pantry, Gwen’s Food Pantry in LaFargeville and Theresa Food Pantry. Pictured, from left, are Susan Stoughtenger, Alexandria Food Pantry; Donna Chatterton, Gwen’s Food Pantry; Greg Parmes, Theresa Food Pantry; Kraig Everard, Community Founation director of stewardship and programs; Carolyne Heckmann, Clayton Council of Churches Food Pantry; and Rebecca Dowling, Cape Vincent Food Pantry. Courtesy of NNYCF
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.