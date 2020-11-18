NNY community foundation donates to St. Lawrence County nonprofits

Northern New York Community Foundation recently presented $5,000 in donations to five St. Lawrence County nonprofits. In addition, they will allocate five $1,000 grants to Alexandria Bay Community Food Pantry, Cape Vincent Food Pantry, Clayton Council of Churches Food Pantry for the Clayton Food Pantry, Gwen’s Food Pantry in LaFargeville and Theresa Food Pantry. Pictured, from left, are Susan Stoughtenger, Alexandria Food Pantry; Donna Chatterton, Gwen’s Food Pantry; Greg Parmes, Theresa Food Pantry; Kraig Everard, Community Founation director of stewardship and programs; Carolyne Heckmann, Clayton Council of Churches Food Pantry; and Rebecca Dowling, Cape Vincent Food Pantry. Courtesy of NNYCF