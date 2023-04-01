Maxine Quigg. Provided photo

WATERTOWN — Professional women across the tri-county region are invited to apply for 2023 grant support from the Maxine Quigg Women in Business Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation.

The fund aims to perpetuate the life and legacy of Mrs. Quigg by supporting and empowering women entrepreneurs in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties to succeed in their pursuits and realize their full potential. Mrs. Quigg’s sister-in-law, Kimberley Horrill, established the fund at the Community Foundation in July 2021 with a goal to increase local mentorship, volunteerism, community and civic engagement, and investment.

