WATERTOWN — Professional women across the tri-county region are invited to apply for 2023 grant support from the Maxine Quigg Women in Business Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation.
The fund aims to perpetuate the life and legacy of Mrs. Quigg by supporting and empowering women entrepreneurs in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties to succeed in their pursuits and realize their full potential. Mrs. Quigg’s sister-in-law, Kimberley Horrill, established the fund at the Community Foundation in July 2021 with a goal to increase local mentorship, volunteerism, community and civic engagement, and investment.
Mrs. Quigg was a successful real estate broker, community and business leader in Jefferson County who passed away unexpectedly in April 2021. At the time of her passing she was serving on the Community Foundation’s Board of Directors.
Through access to grants for education, training, and entrepreneurship, the fund supports the advancement, development, and betterment of women who are growing or beginning a business in Northern New York. Support may help to better position and equip women to realize their full potential for themselves, their families, and their community.
Grants will be awarded to support the following focus areas and extend Mrs. Quigg’s legacy of giving back to a community once a business is well established and thriving:
■ Provide a strengthened path for an increase in locally generated mentorships, volunteerism, and civic and community engagement and investment.
■ Expand opportunities for women through education, training, and entrepreneurship with the goal of financial independence.
■ Funding opportunities include, but are not limited to financial literacy, workforce development, entrepreneurship, leadership skills, and formal education and training.
Grants awarded to individuals are held to a high standard of accountability and must adhere to the same requirements as any other grants or scholarships to individuals. Grant awards must support the betterment of the recipient herself and are not provided as direct support to a specific business entity or interest.
Applicants may request any amount of grant support, though awards may range between $500 and $1,000. The deadline to apply is May 12.
An advisory committee of the Community Foundation will select annual awardees through a defined process on an objective and nondiscriminatory basis within the fund’s charitable purpose. Contact Kraig Everard, Community Foundation director of stewardship and programs, kraig@nnycf.org, or 315-782-7110, to obtain an application and learn more.
