CANTON — Twenty years into the life of the Canton Community Fund, a $25,000 matching grant has been provided to the fund by the Northern New York Community Foundation and a Canton couple.
Peter and Kathy Wyckoff serve as advisers to the Brookmar Fund, a component of the NNY Community Foundation, which has allocated a portion of the $25,000 to support the Campaign for Canton, an initiative to develop a permanent endowment within the Community Foundation.
The Canton Community Fund “was the first geographic-specific fund within the Community Foundation, created to broadly strengthen quality of life in a specific community and provide donors with a designated option,” the foundation wrote in a press release.
Up to a total of $25,000, the Wyckoffs and the foundation will match any contributions made to the Canton Community Fund.
“The people of Canton have led the way in building an opportunity for all to give where they live, in a way that has impact now and in the future,” foundation Executive Director Rande Richardson said.
Since 1999, the Canton Community Fund has awarded a total of more than $75,000 through 100 grants to nonprofits in Canton, according to the foundation. The fund has been financially supported by individuals, families, organizations and businesses, as well as planned gifts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.