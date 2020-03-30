WATERTOWN — The Northern New York Community Foundation has announced $30,000 in initial grants to support nonprofit and civic organizations working to meet the needs of hundreds of north country residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The support fund was recently established to help address challenges across the region with care for the residents of Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties in mind. Nearly 180 community foundations in 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, have created relief funds to support those affected by COVID-19 — directing critical relief to local nonprofits to help people in their respective communities impacted by the pandemic. To date, these efforts have already mobilized essential support to help those in need in every corner of the country.
The Community Foundation contributed an initial $50,000 in funding available for rapid deployment to help buffer the impact that may be seen in the coming weeks and months, and since then, donors have helped the Foundation in its quest to aid the residents of the tri-county area.
“It is humbling to witness the generosity of those who have helped us maximize resources and quickly get them where they are needed most,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director, in a statement. “Because we know the needs are urgent and essential, we are reviewing requests as they are received. We are confident that the community’s help, combined with existing resources, will provide immediate aid to organizations assisting our most vulnerable neighbors.”
Organizations receiving critical support include:
Jefferson County
$2,000, CAPC Food Pantry, Watertown
$2,000, Watertown Urban Mission
$1,000, Cape Vincent Food Pantry
$1,000, Carthage VEM Food Pantry
$1,000, Clayton Council of Churches Food Pantry
$1,000, Rohde Center, Adams
$1,000, Watertown Salvation Army
$500, Carthage Central School Backpack Program
$500, General Brown Central School Backpack Program
$500, Indian River Central School Backpack Program
$500, LaFargeville Central School Backpack Program
$500, Philadelphia Food Pantry
$500, Sackets Harbor Central School Backpack Program
$500, South Jefferson Central School Backpack Program
$500, St. Mary’s Food Pantry, Evans Mills
Lewis County
$2,000, Lowville Food Pantry
$3,000, Lewis County Opportunities, Lowville
$500, South Lewis Central School Backpack Program
St. Lawrence County
$1,000, Church and Community Program, Canton
$1,000, Clifton-Fine Central School Backpack Program
$1,000, Gouverneur Neighborhood Center
$1,000, Helping Hands of Potsdam
$1,000, Massena Salvation Army Food Supplies
$1,000, Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club Food Supplies
$1,000, Ogdensburg Salvation Army Food Supplies
$500, Canton Central School Backpack Program
$500, Canton Methodist Church, Free Will Meal
$500, Christian Fellowship Center Pantry, Madrid
$500, Community Lunch Program for Kids, Norwood
$500, Norfolk-Raymondville Food Pantry
$500, Potsdam Snack Pack Program
$500, St. Lawrence Valley Renewal House Food Supplies
$500, St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, Massena
$500, Transitional Living Services Food Supplies
Nonprofit organizations serving residents in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties that wish to apply for funding from the Community Support Fund should contact Kraig Everard, Community Foundation director of stewardship and programs at (315) 782-7110, or kraig@nnycf.org.
Those who wish to join the effort to expand the reach may make gifts to the Northern New York Community Foundation COVID-19 Community Support Fund, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601, or through a secure online gift at www.nnycf.org.
