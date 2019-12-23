WATERTOWN — Following approval from its board of directors, the Northern New York Community Foundation is set to provide $35,000 in support to local food pantries and soup kitchens in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
The grant will help strengthen programs and stock shelves across the region.
Each year the Community Foundation provides support to organizations that operate in partnership with the Food Bank of Central New York in Syracuse, and for the third year the Food Bank is continuing a school-based food pantry program at Watertown City School District and Heuvelton Central School.
According to the Food Bank, one in eight people in northern and central New York are classified as “food insecure,” so each dollar local food pantries and soup kitchens spend with the Food Bank can provide enough food for three meals.
“Through the support of Community Foundation donors past and present we are pleased that these grants can go to work to immediately help our friends and neighbors across all of Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties,” said Community Foundation Executive Director Rande S. Richardson in a statement. “Through our partnership with the Food Bank of Central New York, we can combine additional resources to supply local pantries through the winter months.”
Lewis County will receive funds for six pantries, while 20 organizations in St. Lawrence County will benefit from the grant.
The 15 organizations receiving grant support in Jefferson County include pantries in Alexandria Bay, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Theresa, as well as the Watertown City School District Food Pantry, the Watertown Urban Mission Food Pantry and Feed Our Vets Food Pantry, among others.
