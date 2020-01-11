WATERTOWN — The Youth Philanthropy Council of the Northern New York Community Foundation has extended its deadline for grant requests from nonprofit organizations of all types for projects, programs or initiatives that positively impact the quality of life in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. The council has up to $20,000 to award and will evaluate each proposal.
For award consideration, completed grant applications must be received at the NNYCF, 131 Washington St., no later than Friday, Feb. 28. In the spring, council members will notify finalists selected to present proposals. The council will recommend grants for funding to the Community Foundation’s board of directors, which will review recommendations during its quarterly meeting in June 2020.
Nonprofit organizations that wish to apply for grant funding should contact Mary Perrine, Community Foundation coordinator of partnerships, at (315) 782-7110, or maryp@nnycf.org. Proposals should include a description of the organization, its mission and how it serves tri-county residents, the requested grant amount, how any funding would be used, and the anticipated project or program impact.
